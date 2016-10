Aaron Tewes takes his grandson Chevy Tewes, 4, on a teacup ride at the centenary.

URANGAN Point State School was first formed in 1916.

Former Urangan Point State School principal Neil Collins buys a centenary book. Jocelyn Watts

Throughout the past century, hundreds of students have walked through its doors to start their education journey.

Jayde Agnew, 4, goes rock climbing. Jocelyn Watts

On the weekend, the school had its 100th birthday. A big celebration was held to acknowledge this milestone.

Year 6 teacher Brad Turner gets dunked. Jocelyn Watts

Students and staff of both past and present came together to reminisce memories of the school on Saturday.

Urangan State High School also had its 25th anniversary on the weekend.