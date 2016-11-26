28°
Olive Williams gets one hell of a 100th birthday gift

Blake Antrobus
| 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Olive Williams with the Premier during her visit to Canberra.
Olive Williams with the Premier during her visit to Canberra.

A WEEK before her 100th birthday in August, Olive Williams fell and broke her hip during the rush to watch the Olympic Games.

But after a remarkable recovery, she was one of the lucky lunchers to sit with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, having been officially honoured as a member of the 100+ club.

It marks a remarkable recovery for the local centenarian, with regulars from the Maryborough Bridge Club fearing the worst during her recovery.

Ms Williams was honoured alongside 45 other seniors who attended the luncheon on November 4.

The youngest of five siblings, she moved to Maryborough at age 18 to work as a tailoress. At 21, she met the love of her life, Robert Williams.

The Maryborough Bridge Club had planned a celebration for her 100th, but due to the fall she was sent back to hospital.

"Olive led a full and active life as a young woman, not only raising a family but also playing tennis, golf, bowls and bridge,” her friend Ann Morris said.

Ms Williams was a founder of the club and had enjoyed a decorated history of excelling there, having won 21 pairs championships since 1972 and played in congresses across Canberra, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Western Australia among many other locations.

Following her visit to the Premier, Ms Williams is now looking forward to her 101st birthday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

