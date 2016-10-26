30°
Two children watched mother die in Dreamworld horror

25th Oct 2016 2:53 PM Updated: 26th Oct 2016 5:38 AM

TWO children watched their mother die in a horrifying incident at the Dreamworld theme park, as she, her brother and his partner were killed while aboard the Thunder River Rapids ride.

The four pronounced dead the scene included Kate Goodchild, 32, from the ACT, whose partner and daughters were at the park with her.

Ms Goodchild's brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozbeh Araghi were also killed, as was a 42-year-old woman.
 

Kate Goodchild
Kate Goodchild

News Corp is reporting that a young girl "howled hysterically" as her mother and three others lay dead on the ride, marking the first fatalities in Dreamworld's history.

After the deaths, the park was emptied of its thousands of visitors, who passed a mass of ambulance, police and fire vehicles as they left.

It is so far understood that the four were on a raft when it flipped as they were approaching the conveyor belt which delivers the rafts to the end of the ride.

They were pinned underwater.

The mother of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett said the family was "absolutely devastated".

"I have three children and have lost two of them today -- my whole family has been wiped out," she told the Courier-Mail.

"I have two granddaughters -- an eight-month-old and a 12-year-old -- and it truly breaks my heart to know that my eight-month-old is never going to get to know her mum."

An Australian Workers Union official has told ABC News it warned about the safety and maintenance of the theme park early last year.

AWU Queensland secretary Ben Swan said there were "some very grave concerns" relating to the safety of equipment on the site.

He said a complaint relating to safety was lodged with Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure after an unrelated industrial incident.

Dreamworld chief Craig Davidson said staff were "deeply shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

"Our hearts and thoughts go to the families involved and their loved ones."

The ride is considered among the park's most family-family and sedate.

Children as young as two are able to ride, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

 

 

Four adults killed in Dreamworld ride disaster 

FOUR people  have died after a tragic accident on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast this afternoon. 

Police say the people involved were aged between aged 42 and 32, and two men, aged 38 and 35, and that two were crushed in the conveyor belt that drives the ride after two other were thrown from it. 

Police Inspector Todd Reid addresses the media at Dreamworld this evening. Photo: Scott Davis
Police Inspector Todd Reid addresses the media at Dreamworld this evening. Photo: Scott Davis

"One of the rides has sustained some sort of malfunction causing two people to be ejected from the ride and two to be trapped," Gavin Fuller from Queensland Ambulance Service said at a press release at the scene this afternoon.

"All four people sustained injuries that were incompatible with living."

He added the incident had deeply affected many of the Ambulance officers who attended the scene. 

Dreamworld CEO Craig Davidson said the park would be closed as a workplace health and safety investigation and an investigation by the coroner took place. 

"We are deeply shocked and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families involved and their loved ones," Mr Davison said. 

Julie Nielsen said on behalf of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland: "This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts go out to the friends and relatives of those who died today."

WHSQ will work closely with the Queensland Police Service (QPS), which is the lead agency conducting the investigation into the incident.

Directly after the incident happened about 2.20pm emergency services swarmed the scene with police, firefighters and at least four ambulance crews.

The water was drained from the road in an effort to save the people.

Theme park goers witnessed the tragedy. 

The Thunder River Rapids Ride is one of the tamer rides at the park and has been in operation since 1986. 

People get on board a six-person circular raft, which is then sent floating on running water through a cave and out into a section of steep rapids.  

Dreamworld earlier issued a statement saying it was working to establish what happened. 

"Dreamworld is working as quickly possible to establish the facts around the incident and is working closely with emergency authorities and police to do this," the statement read.

"Dreamworld's focus and priority is with the families of those involved in this tragedy and will be providing an update to the public as information becomes available."

 

An ARM staffer said the ride is generally one preferred by children and families.

"I've taken a two-year-old child on it. I found it very tame and slow," she said. 

"However I have seen teens standing and trying to crash into the sides before."

The staffer said she had seen teens not wearing the ride's seat-belts rocking their rafts back and forth. 

Multiple ambulance crews are on the scene at the theme park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 2.11pm today and she confirmed the incident is still unfolding.

A senior emergency services source confirmed four people have died. 

News Corp reports the ride was closed in April after a man nearly drowned on it, however, it was cleared to reopen after a workplace health and safety investigation. 

