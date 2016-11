Emergency crews were called to a two car crash on the corner of Lennox St and Alice St.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a two car crash on the corner of Lennox St and Alice St.

The crash happened just after 1pm and it is believed one of the motorists involved in the crash drove off.

A patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital with chest pain.

No-one else was hurt as a result of the crash.

A silver Toyota hatchback was involved in the crash.