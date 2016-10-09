29°
News

VIDEO: One man got very fed up with the clown craze

Carlie Walker
| 9th Oct 2016 7:51 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VIDEO claiming to show a violent confrontation between a person dressed as a clown and car full of youths has been posted to social media in a growing backlash against the "creepy clown" fad that has swept the globe.

Online commentators were quick to label the video, purported to show a Sydney man attacking a clown, fake and the incident is not believed to have been reported to the police.

The incident is believed to have happened in Parramatta.

Do you think it's fake? Check out the video below.

With people threatening to retaliate against those dressing up as clowns and menacing the streets of the Fraser Coast, Senior Constable Kevin Tanwan says people should call police rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Clowns wandering the streets late at night on the Fraser Coast and in other communities across Australia have caused consternation and fear, with people commenting on social media forums, saying they are prepared to defend themselves.

Residents in Bundaberg and Gladstone had also reported several clown sightings across the cities.

If you have seen a clown committing a criminal act, contact Maryborough police on 4123 8111 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.

To report a non-urgent incident, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  clown, fraser coast, sydney

VIDEO: One man got very fed up with the clown craze

VIDEO: One man got very fed up with the clown craze

A video claims to show a man king hitting a creepy clown.

Sad sight of dead whale spotted in waters off Toogoom

A dead whale has been spotted off the coast of Toogoom.

A whale has been spotted in the waters off Toogoom.

Cr Loft: Precinct funding has far better and varied uses

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The fight for Fraser Coast's sport precinct continues.

Telstra working to resolve Hervey Bay mobile issues

Residents in Hervey Bay have experienced mobile issues.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay team fights for a cancer-free future

“We know so many people with cancer, but only a few of the ones we know have been taken by it"

Check out what's happening on Fraser Coast this weekend

SUP Festival at Currimundi Lake was a family fun event. Sarah-Rose Sellars, Lorraine Paciullo, Kiran Mangat, Mark Thompson and Linn Thomassen combined yoga a SUP for some fun. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Check out what is on this Saturday and Sunday.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

4 x Bedrooms Large living areas Timber floors Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $300,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?