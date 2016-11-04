One of our top educators has received an award

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most respected principals has been officially recognised for his dedication and commitment to education.



Kerry Swann from Xavier Catholic College received the John Laing Award for Professional Development from the Principals Australia Institute at a special presentation in Brisbane.



He was one of four Queensland school leaders to receive the award.



Mr Swann has 25 years of experience and has contributed to the development of the education sector throughout his career.



He was nominated for the award by the Catholic Secondary Principals Association.



The John Laing Awards acknowledge principals in every state and territory who demonstrate outstanding leadership in providing professional learning in schools. They celebrate the contribution principals make to support the professional learning and development of teachers and other school leaders.



"It is important to recognise and celebrate the role principals play in providing leadership and development in their schools and the wider community," Paul Geyer, Chief Executive Officer of Principals Australia Institute, said.



"Great schools have great leaders who inspire both their staff and their students every day.



"We are honoured to be able to run these awards every year, as they truly demonstrate the commitment made by our school leaders in educating students in primary and secondary schools across Australia," Mr Geyer said.



Set up in 2004, the awards honour John Laing, a former Tasmanian school principal.



He was the motivating force behind the innovative initiative in the early 1990s to bring principals together for national professional learning projects and programs to support their role as school leaders.



During his time as an educator, Mr Swann has also worked as the principal of St Mary's College Maryborough and has consistently encouraged ongoing staff training and development.

