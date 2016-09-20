HEARTBREAKING: Toddler dies after horror CQ crash

UPDATE TUESDAY 1.20PM: A DALBY toddler has tragically died in hospital from injuries sustained in Sunday's horror head-on collision at Bouldercombe.

Around 1.30pm on September 18, a car travelling north on the Burnett Highway collided head on with a four wheel drive travelling south.

Queensland Police have confirmed the four-year-old passed away today.

A 25-year-old Park Avenue woman, who also sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, remains in a critical condition and has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two women, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old both from Kawana (Rockhampton) and a 5-year-old Rothwell boy were also injured in the crash but are now in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE TUESDAY 11.30AM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokeswoman has confirmed two people are still fighting for their lives after a horror crash near Bouldercombe on Sunday afternoon.

A 4-year-old Dalby boy remains in a critical condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

A 25-year-old Park Avenue woman, also in a critical condition, will be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital sometime today.

In better news, a 34-year-old Kawana woman who was in a serious condition yesterday has since improved and is now in a stable condition.

A 6-year-old Rothwell boy and a 27-year-old Kawana woman are also in a stable condition.

UPDATE MONDAY 10.20AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a shocking crash at Bouldercombe yesterday afteroon.

Initial investigations have established around 1.30pm, a car travelling north on the Burnett Hwy collided head-on with a four wheel drive vehicle travelling south.

One of the victims of the crash, a 4-year-old Dalby boy, sustained life threatening injures and may be airlifted to Brisbane today.

A 25-year-old Park Avenue woman who sustained life-threatening injuries has undergone surgery at the Rockhampton Hospital overnight.

A 34-year-old Kawana (Rockhampton) woman remains in a serious condition.

A 27-year-old Kawana (Rockhampton) woman and a 6-year-old Rothwell boy were also injured in the crash but are now in a stable condition.

UPDATE MONDAY 10.10AM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokeswoman has confirmed three people are still fighting for their lives after a shocking crash on the Burnett Hwy at Bouldercombe yesterday afternoon.

The spokeswoman confirmed a 4-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman remain in a critical condition while a 34-year-old woman remains in a serious condition.

UPDATE MONDAY 8.30AM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokeswoman has confirmed the 6-year-old and 27-year-old victims of a horror crash in Bouldercombe yesterday afternoon are in a stable conditon.

The spokeswoman could not provide an update for the critically injured 4-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman or the 34-year-old seriously injured woman.

A condition update is expected for those patients by 11am.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed all victims had made it through the night.

He said no one had been charged in relation to the incident and investigations were ongoing.

SUNDAY

UPDATE 4.50: Queensland Police have confirmed five people were injured in the crash at Bouldercombe earlier today.

Around 1.30pm, a car travelling north on the Burnett Highway collided head on with a four wheel drive travelling south.

The 25-year-old female driver of the car has sustained life-threatening injuries.

All four occupants of the four wheel drive were also injured, with the 34-year-old female driver, 27-year-old female passenger and a 6-year-old child sustaining serious injuries.

A 4-year-old child has sustained life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 4.45PM: The RACQ Capricorn rescue helicopter has transported the 26-year-old woman from the accident in a critical condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The patient has suffered two fractured legs, two fractured arms, internal injuries and suspected spinal injuries.

UPDATE 4PM: A QUEENSLAND Police spokeswoman has confirmed the Burnett Hwy is still closed as emergency services work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

UPDATE 2.20PM: IT IS understood a 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old have are also being treated following the serious crash.

Both drivers of the vehicles are being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital where a 4-year-old boy is already being treated.

The road remains blocked in both directions and will remain that way for some time.

UPDATE 2PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has landed at the site of a serious traffic crash at Bouldercombe.

Queensland Police have confirmed they are investigating the crash with initial investigations indicating two vehicles collided head-on on the Burnett Hwy about 1pm, resulting in multiple injuries.

Police encourage people to avoid the area if possible as the Burnett Highway at Bouldercombe is currently blocked.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

@caprescue @RACQOfficial is responding to a motor vehicle accident vicinity of Bouldercombe. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 18, 2016

BREAKING 1.30pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.

It is understood one person remains trapped in a vehicle, while a four-year-old child has been transported to hospital.

Both lanes on the highway have been blocked off, with the accident occurring near the Bouldercombe Pub.

It is understood those wishing to go to Mt Morgan via the highway will be diverted through Gracemere.

More to come.