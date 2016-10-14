OPINION: A timely warning on needle disposal

YOU cannot blame the Maryborough family for being horrified that they discovered a used needle in their front yard.

Too often we read of needle stick injuries and the absolute anguish suffered by the victims and their families while test results are carried out to ascertain whether or not the victims have contracted some dreadful and possibly fatal disease.

And our Maryborough parents' concerns were inflamed when signs of blood remained on the needle.

As mum Kerry Hatchman said, their two sons aged four and seven, well could have stuck themselves while playing in the presumed safety of their own yard.

And Kerry said the irresponsible disposal of needles was apparently becoming a huge problem.

Neighbours had told her they also discovered needles discarded in their yards and after taking her concerns to social media she had discovered other worrying findings.

Kerry said the discovery had made both herself and her husband far more vigilant when it came to policing their yard.

"It's shocking, it's absolutely crazy," she said.

Sergeant Paul Jervis said the police hadn't received any complaints about discarded needles, but it was a timely reminder to dispose of sharps in an appropriate manner.

"There's no excuses for not disposing of needles safely," he said.

And, as the officer warned, failure to do so is a criminal offence.