OPINION: Check your mirrors before reversing into me

Matthew McInerney
| 9th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
I AM not a perfect driver, and I'm aware these problems aren't restricted to the Fraser Coast, but how hard is it to follow basic steps when driving?

I have a close call with another driver at least once every single day.

The high strike rate would suggest I'm at fault, and it is something I've considered.

But when you're driving very slowly through one of the region's many car parks, and another motorist decides to throw it in reverse and head straight for the side your car, surely that alleviates some blame?

I've found myself in that position at least three times in the past week, and I can't fathom how or why.

Is it simply a case of a handful of motorists forgetting to check their mirrors and blind spots before moving, or have I just had a poor run of "wrong place, wrong time"?

Thankfully my car has escaped contact on each occasion, but other drivers aren't always as lucky.

I read with interest RACQ's findings about SEQ drivers and their misuse of roundabouts.

I'd suggest a similar study be done in car parks across Queensland to identify the biggest problem - hopefully the answer isn't me!

