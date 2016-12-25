OPINION: Focus on the road this festive season

EVERY day we work, whether it be in the Maryborough or Hervey Bay offices or on the roads throughout the Fraser Coast, we hope the sirens stay silent.

The reality of being a journalist is when an accident happens, no matter how small or horrific, we are to be there and report what happened.

Severe crashes are horrid to deal with for everyone involved.

Victims, friends and family of those involved, witnesses, emergency services, attending media: the scene of a crash is not a pretty or welcome sight for anyone.

The unease is amplified a thousand times over Christmas.

Nobody ever wants to see a serious crash, but during the Christmas-New Year period there is an extra weight that accompanies such news.

It is supposed to be a festive time of year, and crashes are as far from festive as you can possibly get.

Distracted, drunk and drug drivers are equally dangerous to themselves and others.

Several high-range drink and drug drivers have already been picked up on Fraser Coast roads this week, while distracted drivers should disregard their phones and other devices as soon as possible.

On a regular 60kmh road, a vehicle can travel 33.3 metres every two seconds.

For vehicles on the 100kmh Bruce Highway, that distance jumps to 55.6 metres every two seconds.

When you consider the safe driving distance is about that two-second mark, a "quick glance" at a message or the radio could be the difference between life and death.

Do yourself a favour this Christmas. Remove unnecessary distractions, focus on the road, and enjoy a safe holiday with your family and friends.