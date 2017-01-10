OPINION: Is online grocery shopping convenient or lazy?

ONLINE grocery shopping: convenient service or another way to be lazy?

Woolworths and Coles have done it for years but online grocery shopping is the next attempt for yours truly to better control the home budget.

It wasn't my idea, but my tendency to want, buy and consume things I don't already have in the fridge, freezer or pantry obviously create a, to borrow an over-used political term, budget black hole.

We're only one shop down but already we've hit a few hurdles.

Unexplained delays to delivery time and unavailablity of the most-needed items on our list has already meant a late start to work and yet another trip to the shop.

It's not ideal when the whole crux of the plan is to avoid a shopping centre.

The biggest benefits, at least in theory, are the ability to control the budget, better plan meals and avoid that impulse spending.