OPINION: Jade-Elle showed amazing courage

COURAGEOUS: Maryborough's Jade-Elle Brown has received a bravery award after she climbed through the crushed remains for her mum's car to help her sister, who was trapped in the back seat.

I THINK deep down inside we all wonder how we would react in an emergency, especially if our loved ones were at risk.

Well, Jade-Elle Brown doesn't have to wonder.

Even at the age of 8, she was capable of showing courage in the most dire of circumstances.

Her grandfather was driving Jade-Elle and her twin sisters home after getting a treat when the unthinkable happened.

A motorhome crossed to the wrong side of the road while they were driving in Torbanlea three years ago and caused a horrific collision.

I looked at the photos of the horror crash yesterday and I have no doubt in my mind that Jade-Elle and her sisters are lucky to be alive.

That is partly due to the bravery Jade-Elle displayed when she pulled her seriously injured sister out of the wreckage after crawling through the badly damaged ute.

There was no way she could have known if the damage would cause a fire or an explosion, but I have no doubt at that moment she had no thought for her own safety and only wanted to protect her sister.

You should be tremendously proud of yourself Jade-Elle - your community certainly is.