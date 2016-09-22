OPINION: Now we're literally walking on eggshells

One of the eggs that splattered near our Maryborough home.

SOMEONE egged my Maryborough home on Wednesday night.

I'm not very happy about it.

Normally our neighbourhood is quiet and safe, but about 11.45pm that night, we heard a bang against the side of our house.

We went down to investigate and saw an egg had hit the side of our house. Further down by the side of or house, there was a second egg that had fallen short.

As we stood looking around for who had thrown the offending ovums, several more sailed toward us, thankfully falling short.

Someone was calling out at us and whistling from across the road, clearly wanting us to know it was them who was doing this.

We called the police, who came to investigate, but sadly the offender wasn't found.

We're not sure why this person decided that was the way to express themselves if there is something they are unhappy about,

Our lawn is now marked by egg shells, which frankly makes me cross every time I see them.

I'm trying to see the funny side. Maybe ask me about it in a couple of days.