OPINION: Time for adviser to release council report

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Oct 2016 11:42 AM
A COUPLE of weeks ago in parliament, State Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen asked if a report had been released after the adviser appointed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, Steve Johnston, returned to Brisbane.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said there was no report as such and the adviser was there to help rather than report back about the council.

Then on Saturday we learnt that the council's second adviser, Terry Brennan, was required to stay for another week after he was meant to finish up on Friday.

A spokesperson for the State Government said it was unlikely any report regarding the adviser's time on the Fraser Coast would be made public.

Well, that's not good enough.

We have a right to be privy to such documents.

Ratepayers are the ones footing the bill for this council and we have a right to know what all the issues are and the opinions held by those who came to steady the ship when the council was facing difficulties.

It is unacceptable to treat the public like it doesn't have a vested interest in having this information.

It is absolutely vital to know what is happening with this council.

Release the report now.

Topics:  council, fraser coast regional council, opinion

