29°
Sport

OPINION: Time supporters show faith in new squad

Matthew McInerney
| 28th Nov 2016 4:17 PM
KNOCK: Opening batsman Matt Renshaw valued his wicket and guided Australia to victory in his debut Test.
KNOCK: Opening batsman Matt Renshaw valued his wicket and guided Australia to victory in his debut Test. DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS near-impossible to please Australian cricket fans.

Everyone is a critic (I understand the irony in writing this column), everyone is an armchair selector and has a better lineup, and everyone expects the might of the green and gold to destroy their opponents in every game.

Our recent run of results were terrible, there is no other way to look at it.

Australia was on the other end of its famous floggings for a change, except the humiliation on home soil was finally enough to force several changes.

Rod Marsh walked as a selector, and a raft of changes were made for the third Test.

Among the debutants was English-born Queenslander Matt Renshaw, who played his way into the side on the back of outstanding form for the Bulls.

His first Test innings was forgettable, but when it came to his second the general gist of armchair critics tended to revolve around the 20-year-old's scoring rate.

In this day of Twenty20, it's easy to understand where that sentiment's origin, but this was Test cricket at its finest.

We've criticised many for not valuing their wicket, but when Renshaw cracks along with a glacial strike rate of just 24.81 the complaints grew louder.

Renshaw, for the record, remained unbeaten and guided Australia to a seven-wicket win.

His innings may not have been perfect, but the poise, care, and craftiness with which he scored is what Australian cricket needs.

The challenge for players is to maintain form, but for us, and Australian selectors, it is time to show patience to this mostly young squad.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cricket opinion renshaw

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Fraser Coast Transit Centres to get new homes

Fraser Coast Transit Centres to get new homes

THE transit centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay are due to find a new home, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council considering new locations.

‘Shorty’ Dubois guilty of McCulkin ‘rapes, murders'

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

A MAN accused of killing McCulkin family is guilty.

UPDATE: Police release CCTV images of service station thief

Do you recognise this person? Police are searching for the individual behind the armed robbery incident at the Puma Station on the corner of Walker and Ferry St in Maryborough, on November 27.

The man was wearing black pants and a black stained hooded jumper.

Stability is the key for retained Power coach Michael Gay

STABILITY: Bay Power coach Michael Gay, who will lead the club for his fourth year.

Stability and opportunity drives Gay's Power play.

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

ROCCO Ritchie has said he is "so glad" he no longer lives with his mum Madonna, and instead lives in London with his father Guy Ritchie.

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Don't miss the Brisbane International this summer.

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

A banger of a summer music festival line-up

The music gods are shining on Brisbane this music season; get there!

THIS season, there really is something for all music tastes.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

CORNER ALLOTMENT IN BURRUM HEADS

2 Beach Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy ... Auction in...

Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy beaches of Burrum Heads has come up for sale. This 811m2 (approx.) block is fully fenced...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!