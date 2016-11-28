OPINION: Time supporters show faith in new squad

KNOCK: Opening batsman Matt Renshaw valued his wicket and guided Australia to victory in his debut Test.

IT IS near-impossible to please Australian cricket fans.

Everyone is a critic (I understand the irony in writing this column), everyone is an armchair selector and has a better lineup, and everyone expects the might of the green and gold to destroy their opponents in every game.

Our recent run of results were terrible, there is no other way to look at it.

Australia was on the other end of its famous floggings for a change, except the humiliation on home soil was finally enough to force several changes.

Rod Marsh walked as a selector, and a raft of changes were made for the third Test.

Among the debutants was English-born Queenslander Matt Renshaw, who played his way into the side on the back of outstanding form for the Bulls.

His first Test innings was forgettable, but when it came to his second the general gist of armchair critics tended to revolve around the 20-year-old's scoring rate.

In this day of Twenty20, it's easy to understand where that sentiment's origin, but this was Test cricket at its finest.

We've criticised many for not valuing their wicket, but when Renshaw cracks along with a glacial strike rate of just 24.81 the complaints grew louder.

Renshaw, for the record, remained unbeaten and guided Australia to a seven-wicket win.

His innings may not have been perfect, but the poise, care, and craftiness with which he scored is what Australian cricket needs.

The challenge for players is to maintain form, but for us, and Australian selectors, it is time to show patience to this mostly young squad.