OPINION: Wake me up when 2016 is over

ON Tuesday night, as I enjoyed a baked dinner with my family, I reflected on what a truly dreadful year 2016 has been.

Then I did something terrible.

I turned to my dad and said "at least Princess Leia is still alive”.

I couldn't have cursed her more if I tried.

I woke up yesterday morning to the sad news Carrie Fisher had shuffled off this mortal coil.

It's not just the greats that we have lost this year, though losing David Bowie and Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder, George Michael, Prince and so many others has been hard.

In January, while we mourned Bowie, my husband's family lost a young mum who went to sleep and never woke up.

My grandmother passed away after having a hip replacement.

Two family members suffered miscarriages.

Brexit happened, then Donald Trump was elected.

I know there are those out there who see Trump and Brexit as good things, but for me those events were just more cause for mourning.

I don't know about you, but I really can't wait for 2016 to be over.