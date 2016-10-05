OPINION: We need to find better energy options

RENEWABLE energy is going to become a booming industry in the not too distant future and we need to get on board.

It's heartening to hear that a solar farm project worth $280 million will go ahead in Aramara next year.

It will join other initiatives in the area such as Nikenbah's Fraser Coast Solar Farm.

Not only is this industry one that will make us jobs and money, it will help the planet as well.

No matter what your opinion is regarding climate change, we all need to do as much as we can to protect our planet from harm and renewable energy will go a long way to achieving that.

Coal and oil are non renewable resources.

We cannot rely on these substances indefinitely - sooner or later they will run out and that will spell big trouble if we don't find alternate means of creating energy and that is where renewable resources such as wind and solar power come into play.

To become the solar capital of Queensland is a bold ambition and one we should all be proud of aspiring to.

If we can make it happen, it will be a wonderful investment in the future, both here on the Fraser Coast and for the planet.