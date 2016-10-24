26°
OPINION: We should be able to feel safe in our home

Amy Formosa
| 24th Oct 2016 4:00 PM

WE SHOULD be able to feel safe in our own home - but for one Hervey Bay couple this was not the case.

A thief managed to sneak their way into a house and snatch a handbag off the kitchen bench while the owners were at home. 

Unfortunately it's not the first time this has happened. 

I know for me, there is sometimes the thought of will my house be safe when I leave it for work all day, but the last thing we all expect is to be at home when the break-in occurs.

It is a huge risk to walk into a house while the owners are home, let alone grabbing a handbag and running off.

But people are that desperate they take the punt. 

I hope that poor couple's valuables are found and this criminal is caught by police.

Unfortunately that's not always the case.

The criminal was too quick for the owner to witness them and it was during the night so that chances of someone else seeing them is pretty slim.

I would like to know if you feel safe in your own home. Join the discussion and tell us below. 

break-in crime fraser coast opinion

