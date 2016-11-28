OPINION: What can Council do to move forward?

IT'S the old mantra of "no secrets, no surprises” that is going to be this council's undoing.

I only say this given the recent rebukes - one from the Deputy Premier, another recently from the Premier herself - that have put the Fraser Coast back into the spotlight for it's supposedly 'dysfunctional' council.

And the transparency - or lack thereof - is now becoming more apparent to Fraser Coast residents.

Consider the month-old recent advisor's report, which found the relationship between mayor Chris Loft and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Desmond to be virtually non-existent, or the culture of council being one of "control, favouritism, a lack of trust, a fear of reprisal, low morale and a toxic working environment.”

Then, we have the councillors, who are well-meaning but harbour "a very high level of distrust” with one another.

But perhaps the most glaring is that even in light of these revelations, we've seen the squabbling continue, with mayoral minutes tabled without consultation in Council meetings, and now a case of he-said, she-said with the Director General's alleged comments in a closed session.

And all this less than a month after the advisor handed down the report.

On one hand, you have to feel for the elected representatives; they have to navigate a political minefield, battle through rejections in funding from the state government and make sure they can represent the division they stand for, while still representing the region.

But the recent revelations, fuelled by the culture of mistrust councillors appear to be harbouring between each other, still leaves ratepayers twisting in the wind and undermines the trust necessary for council to deliver jobs and infrastructure, and improve the regional economy.

So what needs to be done? Sacking an elected member or executive team member is only going to increase this divisiveness and further undermine the confidence that ratepayers should have. And captain's calls for unity by targeting councillors "outside the norm” will prove to be utterly non-constructive.

Perhaps there's a two-pronged approach that can be determined, rather than continual attacks on the integrity of councillor's positions; continual workshopping, combined with a unified approach to infrastructure and job projects, could help boost ratepayer confidence in the current crop of councillors, and help paint a unified image for the Fraser Coast Regional Council as a whole.

Consider this; a brand new infrastructure project, achieved through a pleasant democratic vote, then launched by all the councillors together - that alone would be enough to dispel the rumours of divisiveness that run rife in the current administration, and would help councillors to gel through their unified effort of getting the appropriate legislation through.

In any case, all eyes - and especially the State Government's - are on the council.

What do you think should be done to improve confidence in Council?