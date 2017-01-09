OPINION: What is wrong with Target's models?

WHAT is wrong with this picture?

An image from a Target catalogue that sparked outrage. Contributed

According to a vocal section of social media, everything.

Comments like "the invasion has begun", "PC stupidity", and tasteless jokes about suicide bombing accompany a post of Target's most recent advertising catalogue.

All because the woman in the photo is wearing a bit of material on her head.

It's disgusting to see how loud and boisterous the most vile among the population have become.

Those responsible for cries of "PC stupidity" tend to be the ones most at fault for wildly blowing issues out of proportion.

In this case, a piece of material has sparked an army of those who claim to defend Australian culture to further divide the country they supposedly love over a Target catalogue.

If you don't agree with how someone lives or their beliefs, fine, but it doesn't give you any greater right to attack other human beings for the sake of it.

What should be celebrated is Target's diverse range of models.

A woman wearing a headscarf, a young child with a cochlear implant; they are part of what Target Australia described on social media as an "opportunity to showcase some of the amazing diversity in our customers".

That message fell by the wayside as a certain section of the population chose to attack a culturally diverse model.

