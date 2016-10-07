OPINION: Why you should be thankful for slow news days

"SLOW news day?"

It's the annoying question every journalist, editor and producer has heard countless times.

We hear it, or these days usually see it in the form of a smart-arse Facebook comment when a journalist offers up a lighter, more easy to read article between the court, council, business and breaking news stories.

I have been doing this job long enough to know a slow news day isn't a bad thing at all and I think more readers need to start realising it too.

A slow news day means we haven't had to go to the scene of a horrific fatal car crash.

A slow news day means we haven't had to interview a distraught family who has lost everything in a house fire.

A slow news day means we haven't had to talk to a local business owner who had their shop windows kicked in and stock stolen.

A slow news day means there's a good chance less horrible things have happened in your community that day.

Remember, it takes all kind of news to make a newspaper and news website.

But next time you see a soft news article, be thankful it's a slow news day.