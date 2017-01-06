Opportunity to learn about university study options

LOOKING for a nearby place to study?

The University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus will be holding a special information event on Tuesday, January 17 for all those thinking about studying at the Hervey Bay campus in 2017.

The Meet USC-Options event will be held from 1 to 4pm at USC Fraser Coast, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.

It is open to anyone weighing up their study options, people waiting on QTAC offers for USC programs, and those who have accepted offers and are ready to get started.

The event will include campus tours, presentations about what to expect as a student, and the opportunity to speak one-on-one with program advisers and career counsellors.

Student Services and Engagement staff will be on hand to speak with those still considering their study pathways about the application process, fees, degrees on offer, and how to change or finalise preferences for future QTAC offer rounds.

For more information or to register for the Meet USC-Options event, visit www.usc.edu.au/meet-usc.