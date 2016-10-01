Our region has the highest rate of self-harm in Australia

THE Fraser Coast and surrounding central region has the highest rate of intentional self-harm in Australia.

The most recent Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Healthy Communities Report has highlighted the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN catchment as having the highest rates of hospitalisations due to intentional self-harm in the nation, with 240 per 100,000 people being admitted per year.

Front line services face grim statistics every day:

Headspace Hervey Bay centre manager Kevin Hillebrand is one of the services on the front line on the region's high mental illness rate, and said the high rate of intentional self-harm was not surprising.

"The young people Headspace helps (aged 12 to 25) are facing very unique pressures; the pressure to fit in and be 'cool', developmental changes, or they may not have positive support around them," Mr Hillebrand said.

"When you add the regional element, it exacerbates the issue.

"For example if there are issues with mobility; if a person isn't able to afford and run a vehicle, or if you're in an area with high unemployment."

Mr Hillebrand said through his job, he did see young people who were self-harming, and it was the job of Headspace not to diagnose, but to help assess what type of support was needed for each person.

"There is still a lot of stigma around mental health and although it has progressed, there is still a way to go," he said.

"I meet young people that are remarkably brave, stoic, and I have an enormous amount of admiration for them, because it takes a lot of courage to seek help."

Politicians speak out on the issue:

Earlier this week, assistant minister for rural health David Gillespie met up with LNP federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and discussed the shocking statistics.

Mr O'Brien said improving the state of mental health in the region was an issue he felt strongly about.

"As a policeman I attended a lot of very tragic incidents that have involved people that have taken their own life or have been suffering mental illness that may not have occurred if there been early intervention," Mr O'Brien said.

"Something I spoke about in my maiden speech was suicide and psychological alarm, and I think it's symptomatic of a lot of places in regional Australia and it's something we need to work extremely hard and analyse why it's happening and fix the problem, but certainly, I identified it as a critical area for me."