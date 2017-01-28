33°
OUR SAY: Ability to drive opens doors to job opportunities

Carlie Walker
28th Jan 2017

DRIVING opens the door to many jobs in our region.

Whether it's attending appointments at people's homes, visiting different regions as part of your work or driving for a living, like bus drivers or taxi drivers, its a skill that is required for many employers.

So not having one can be a huge setback for any jobseeker.

The catch 22 is that without a job, it's hard to afford the lessons required to learn how to drive.

Those who are under 25 need to record at least 100 hours of supervised driving before they can sit a test for their provisional licence.

Trying to get those hours done is especially challenging for those who don't have an adult who has held an open licence for at least two years to help them practise and it can quickly become very expensive if learner drivers need to pay for all their lessons.

That is why I'm impressed by Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service, who is offering free lessons in conjunction with their Certificate II in skills for work and vocational pathways course.

This two-pronged approach will help set young people up for success, both with the skills they will get while undertaking the Certificate II in Skills for Work, and in gaining their licence.
 

Topics: fraser coast jobs our say

