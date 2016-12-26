OUR SAY: Be kind to retail staff these holidays

WHILE most of us spent yesterday with family and friends exchanging gifts and eating food there were people responding to crimes, helping the injured and keeping our society running.

That was part of the inspiration for the front page of Saturday's Chronicle, a "thank you" to the workers who sacrifice their Christmas Day to help others.

I am thankful I have only been required to work Christmas Day about three times in my life.

I have friends who work in hospitals who cannot remember the last time they have had a Christmas Day off.

However during university when I was working in hospitality and retail, I always dreaded Boxing Day and the hordes looking for bargains.

If you head out shopping today, please keep in mind that the workers you're dealing with are sacrificing time with their families to serve you.

Although 99% of people who walk into shops are polite, it's the small, loud minority that can make a worker's day horrible.

Be kind to retail staff and enjoy your holidays!