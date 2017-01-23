OUR SAY: A dark day for every Australian

ON Friday I watched in horror as the tragedy in Melbourne unfolded.



Hundreds of comments online were testimony to the shocking nature of the incident, which claimed the lives of three adults, a young girl and a three-month old baby.



Others are still in a critical condition and dozens more have been injured.



While this was not an act of terror, it was terrorising for everyone at the scene.



Amidst the horror, I found reason to be proud however.



Proud of everyone who raced to the assistance of those who needed help and people who gave those, who had been forced to run for their lives, a shoulder to cry on.



I was also proud of our emergency services, which came to people's aid.



A police officer raced the three-month-old baby to hospital to try to save his life.



My heart goes out to the family of that little boy, whose life ended terribly before it had even really begun.



My thoughts are also with the police officer who tried so desperately to save him and the staff at the hospitals who were overwhelmed by patients needing their assistance.



On a dark day for all Australians, you gave me much-needed solace.

