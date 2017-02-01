OUR SAY: Downer annoucement great news for Maryborough

THE one thing Maryborough has been in desperate need of is jobs.



We need our people to be employed for the city to go ahead and for a while, the outlook was bleak.

But hard work has been done at all levels of politics to bring opportunities back to Maryborough and businesses are looking to invest in one of Queensland's finest and most historic cities once again.



The announcement that Maryborough's Downer EDI would benefit from almost a billion dollars worth of contracts over the next decade, creating 60 new jobs and creating security for those already working there, is fantastic news for this region - it's hard to over-emphasise how positive it is.



When you consider that the owners of Maryborough Central Shopping Centre have invested $8 million into revamping the centre, and a new supermarket will create 150 jobs, it is clear that the future is looking much brighter for the people of this region. This new-found confidence in the city will hopefully lead to other businesses setting up here and doing well, with great opportunities for success to be found across our region.

