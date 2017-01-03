OUR SAY: DV orders are not just a piece of paper

DOMESTIC violence is one of the most challenging issues faced by our society.



Today's front page story illustrates how insidious it can be.



In addition to three charges of breaching a domestic violence order this man pleaded guilty to, he had also been found guilty of the same charge a shocking 22 times before that.



That is completely unacceptable by any standards.



Domestic violence orders are among some of the first things victims can do when it comes to protecting themselves.



At best, these orders can help victims take legal actions against perpetrators.



At worst, they are treated as mere pieces of paper that seem to offer no protection.



According to court documents, this man breached an order the same day it was issued.



Then nine days later he sent the victim a threatening text promising a bloodbath.



My heart goes out to the victim in this case. I can't imagine the fear they must have felt upon reading that.



Well done to our courts for sending this man to jail and then standing by that decision.



It is the actions of our magistrates and judges that ensure protection orders are not just pieces of paper that can be ignored by the perpetrators of violence.

