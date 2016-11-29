OUR SAY: McCulkin family deserves to rest in peace

IT CAN sometimes take a very long time for justice to be done.

The violent killing of Barbara McCulkin and her daughters, Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, remains one of the most horrific crimes committed in Queensland's history.

Just like Daniel Morcombe and other cold cases, it has taken the tireless efforts of police to finally bring their killers to justice.

Sadly, although former Torbanlea resident Garry Dubois has now been found guilty of rape, murder and manslaughter, the bodies of Barbara and her girls have never been found.

If there is anything human left inside the heart or mind of the man who helped to destroy this family, one would hope that he would realise that the time for protesting his innocence is over.

He has been found guilty by a jury of his peers and it is now time for him to reveal where the bodies of these three women were buried.

This mother and her two girls deserve a decent burial and a place for remaining loved ones to mourn.

I can only imagine the fear, terror and desperation of their last moments.

No amount of jail time can make up for what Dubois did to this family.

I hope he spends the remainder of his life in prison.

And I hope Barbara and her girls rest in peace.