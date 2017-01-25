OUR SAY: The fight for equality is far from over

ON the weekend millions of women from around the world marched for equal rights.



Then this week, American President Donald Trump signed an order that will withdraw funding for family planning services for millions of women around the world.



The order will rob international not-for-profit organisations of $600 million a year in assistance, which they received under the Obama administration.



That means less access to recourse that helped women maintain their reproductive health, get family planning advice, contraceptive services and supplies.



None of the money was spent on performing abortions, but it meant women in war-torn and impoverished countries had somewhere to turn when they fell pregnant, or if they wanted to prevent pregnancy.



There are people out there who don't know why women marched.



Some people think women have it pretty great in Western countries and for the most part we do.



But that doesn't mean we should stop fighting.



Fighting this decision that endangers women's lives in other countries.



And fighting for our right to autonomy over our own bodies.



It's more important than ever.

