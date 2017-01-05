OUR SAY: Focus on what makes you feel healthier

CANCER Council Queensland have released statistics highlighting the need for, on average, each Queensland adult to lose 15kg - a collective 35.5 million kilos.

That's a pretty shocking statistic, especially to drop that on us just days after the end of the Christmas and New Year period.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who indulged in a lot of great tasting but maybe not-so-good-for-you food over the holidays.

And maybe had a beer or five some nights.

The truth is, that's what that time of the year is for, not worrying about your weight and focusing on enjoying the holidays with family.

But the reality is, come the end of holidays, we should be prioritising our health.

Not necessarily should we focus on weighing less on the scales, but doing what's right for our bodies and longevity.

That means eating healthy, exercising every day and making healthier choices.

Here's to a healthy 2017.