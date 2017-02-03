OUR SAY: If possible, water supplies should be shared

IT could make for an awkward meeting in parliament the next time member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders sees his Bundaberg counterpart Leanne Donaldson.



Mr Saunders hit back at claims that he is "stealing" water from Paradise Dam after he announced a proposal for a $64 million pipeline that would assist irrigators in Maryborough.



Water is a valuable commodity and the dispute over Paradise Dam is unsurprising, especially in the context of the driest January Maryborough has experienced in a decade.



The pipeline will cost $64 million to build and the Federal Government needs to come on board to make the proposal a reality.



But Mr Saunders is right to be planning ahead for this region and proper research needs to be done to find out if Paradise Dam does have enough resources to service both areas.



It's not good enough for Ms Donaldson to say "hands off" because it doesn't suit her to share.



This project should not go forward at the expense of Bundaberg, but it should go forward if it can benefit both cities.



There's no room for parochialism when it comes to ensuring the needs of the agricultural industry and regional areas are met when it comes to water supply.

