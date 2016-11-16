OUR SAY: Lifetime ban to send motorists a message

A LIFETIME ban from driving for Jason Cross is too little and too late for the late Raymond Burke and his grieving family.

But for Cross to be disqualified absolutely along with his jail sentences sends a clear message to the community that driving recklessly to the extent that you take a life will not be tolerated by the courts.

I just hope there are drivers out there in our community who will learn from the unnecessary heartache that the Burke family has gone through.

It's nothing short of a tragedy.

Ray Burke was a husband and a father whose life was cut short because of someone else's decision to speed.

Judge John Robertson said it was a total disregard for the law, but in truth, it was also a total disregard for anyone else.

That's what speeding and any other inappropriate driving behaviour is. It's a disregard for the safety of any other road users and totally selfish.

My condolences to the Burke family for their loss.

