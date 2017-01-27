OUR SAY: Media needs to think of better questions to ask

NOT having children is still a massive taboo for women and one only has to look at our politicians to see that.



Former prime minister Julia Gillard was judged, criticised and ridiculed because she had no children or a husband.



Questions were asked of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who admitted in an incredibly emotional interview that she had desperately wanted children, but had suffered a miscarriage then struggled to conceive because she suffered from endometriosis.



New New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian had barely been in the job for an hour before she was asked to explain her childless status.



It's amazing that the many achievements of these women are ignored in favour of painting an unfavourable picture of them because they don't have the marital status that society deems to be appropriate and because they haven't procreated.



As the inevitable questions were asked, I felt a huge amount of sympathy for the new premier.



Surely we have moved past times when a woman's worth was measured by whether she had a husband and how many children she had.



Why do we keep trotting out the same old sexist, irrelevant questions like there is nothing else to ask?



It's time for the media to move forward.

