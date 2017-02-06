OUR SAY: Onus on all of us to use water supplies wisely

WHILE the water restrictions for the Fraser Coast have not changed, the onus is on all of us to use water wisely in the next few weeks.



The combination of hot and dry weather means that water restrictions could come into play down the track and it's up to all of us to make our supplies stretch as far as possible.



Maryborough has just experienced it's driest January in a decade.



My thoughts are with our farmers and property owners who rely on rain to grow their crops and fill their dams and water tanks.

It's not an easy time and it's hard to know whether our long dry spell will break this week.



All we can do it make the most of the water we do have, keep a close eye on elderly neighbours, friends and relatives who might be affected by the heat and make sure our pets have plenty of water and shade.

We'd like to know your water saving tips. Join the discussion and tell us below.



