OUR SAY: Our region owes so much to LifeFlight

THREE million dollars of RACQ LifeFlight rescues between 2015 and 2016 on the Fraser Coast is massive.

But you can't put a price on the health and safety of locals and the people visiting our region.

As a community we are incredibly blessed to have access to this rescue service, and one that seems to work tirelessly each week, as seen on page 4 of today's paper.

The sound of LifeFlight rescue helicopters seems to be just a part of living in regional Australia. Their amazing work is far reaching and provides some peace of mind to even the most isolated communities.

From Nanango to Kingaroy to Roma to Hervey Bay, I imagine most of you reading this have heard the ominous sound of a rescue helicopter flying overhead, sticking out with their trademark yellow and blue paint job.

As a community we owe the hard working pilots, paramedics and ground staff at RACQ LifeFlight - a thank you.

I hope our State and Federal politicians work in 2017 towards providing better equipped health services in Maryborough and Hervey Bay to reduce the need of LifeFlight rescue missions to the Fraser Coast.

If you are able to, you can donate to this incredible service at www.lifeflight.org.au because as their mantra goes, they are saving anyone, anywhere at any time.