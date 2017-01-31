OUR SAY: Past and future of Fraser Coast is in safe hands

IT was refreshing to sit down and talk to the region's new tourism boss on Monday.



I've long been familiar with Martin Simons in his past roles with APN and it's great news for the region that he has chosen to come here and use his talents for the good of all of us.



I have no doubt that Fraser Coast Tourism and Events is capable of getting great results for the region and with his business and events-driven agenda, Mr Simons has a clear vision for the future of the organisation.



Tourism is vital to the Fraser Coast and I have no doubt the organisation will play an important role in moving the region forward.



It's promising that Mr Simons has chosen to purchase a piece of Maryborough's history, Baddow House.



Like many people in this region, Mr Simons has a real love and affection for the historic home.



He has written a book detailing the history of Baddow House and its earliest occupants, Edgar and Maria Aldridge.



The romance and intrigue of their story continues to be a source of interest even after all these years.



It's wonderful to know that an important part of our past, and the ingredients for a successful tourism future, is in safe hands.

