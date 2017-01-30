OUR SAY: Pick up a pen and share your views

WE want to hear from you.



One of the most well-read parts of our paper is the letters to the editor page.



Many of the letters we receive engage in local issues, while others comment on events and incidents unfolding around the world.



Without your contributions, our letters pages aren't as interesting or diverse.



I encourage everyone who reads our paper to pick up your pen this week and send us a letter.



Try to keep it under 250 words and write about whatever you want.



Even our school teachers can join in the fun and get students to contribute their thoughts to the local paper.



We love reflecting your thoughts and views, but we can only do that if you send those letters in to us.



Thanks to our website and social media we are more connected than ever to our readers.



But it's the simple tradition of letter writing that can make the biggest impact and reflect our region in the pages of our paper.



All you need to do is write down your views, include your name and suburb and send it in to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.



I can't wait to read the letters our readers share.



Thanks for contributing to the life of the paper.

