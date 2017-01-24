OUR SAY: The price must be right from State Govt

Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - resident Michael Jesse outside his house opposite the new highway off ramp that runs into Iindah Road West. He has witnessed many vehicles trying to enter the highway the wrong way in an attempt to head south.

TUESDAY'S front page story brings to mind a little Australian film called The Castle.



Now, for the wellbeing of road users, I'm not arguing that the purchase of Michael Jesse's family home in Tinana is unnecessary.



But I hope for the sake of his family the State Government is willing to compensate the family with a fair price for giving up their home and having the inconvenience of having to find new dwellings.



The Tinana interchange has been the site of many terrible crashes.



It is hardly the best advertisement for Maryborough or the Fraser Coast.

RELATED: Roadworks are an accident waiting to happen: resident



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders knew this and that is why he pushed for it to go ahead sooner rather than later.



But just because we all want roadworks to be done as quickly as possible doesn't mean we ignore people like Michael.



This has to be handled in the right way - and indeed at the right price.



I hope that the State Government and the Jesse family can come to an agreement soon about the price of the property that properly compensates the family.



And I hope that a much safer entry into Maryborough opens soon.

