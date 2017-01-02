OUR SAY: Resolve to be kinder in new year

IT'S that time of the year where we all make resolutions - to lose weight, stop smoking or try new things.

If there's one resolution I wish everyone would make it is to be kinder and more patient with each other, to care for each other a little more and not let the little things bother us as much.

Yes, our health and careers are important.

It's not unreasonable to want to diet or reach a career goal, but when we look back on our lives, I bet that it will be the times when we were kind and decent human beings that will mean the most to us.

I know it's the times that I've been kind in my life that I am most proud of, rather than reacting negatively.

Everyone is trying to get through their lives in the best way they know how.

No one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes, so let's try to be more tolerant of one another.

Sometimes it's tough.

Many of my loved ones went through difficult times in 2016.

It reminds me that we never know when someone might be struggling, or may have reached their limit.

The easiest thing in the world is to offer a kind word or a smile.

To be kinder is my resolution for this year and it's one I intend to stick to.

That is the only thing that really matters in the end.

Well, that, and a Newcastle Knights premiership, of course.