OUR SAY: Sunday storms a lesson to be prepared

In the thick of the storm.

IT IS often through the hardest times we discover what we as a community are capable of.

In the last few days I have seen locals come together in the aftermath of Sunday's storm to help one another out, whether it's an offer to lend a ute or a pair of hands.

The weekend's wild weather also proved to be a reminder to thousands - get ready.

As Sunday's event marks the first for our region this storm season, it's more important than ever Fraser Coast residents prepare themselves for severe thunderstorms.

We have all seen the videos and the photos from Sunday where trampolines and kids' toys have been turned into missiles.

If your household doesn't have a plan in place to clean up and prepare, then get started.

I also wanted to send a special shout out to the men and women working for Ergon Energy who have been working around the clock to restore power to thousands across the region.

Thank you.

