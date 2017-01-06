OUR SAY: The lives of others are in our hands on roads

EACH time we get behind the wheel we are not only responsible for our own lives, but the lives of fellow motorists.

It is easy to forget in the scheme of things, but it is always a stark reminder when we hear of tragedies on our Fraser Coast roads.

Today's front page story is an example of how someone's life can be changed in an instant. One thing we must always remember when we put the keys in the ignition is that cars are deadly and the utmost caution needs to be exercised when in control of one. Our actions can have very severe consequences on other people's lives.

I cannot imagine the heartache and the pain Rose Dale and her partner Alan Sorensen must be going through, to lose their child Cooper just weeks before he was to be born.

My sympathies and thoughts go out to them during this tragic time.

If you would like to help you can find the GoFundMe page that has been set up for the family by searching for 'Sorensen family fund'.