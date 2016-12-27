30°
Opinion

OUR SAY: Timing is vital part of good reporting

Jordan Philp | 27th Dec 2016 11:00 AM
Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

WHEN news happens, it is a journalist's job to report on it - no matter the time of the year.

Towards the end of the year around Christmas time we see an influx of beautiful and inspiring stories that reflect the best of our community.

Those can come in the form of acts of kindness from volunteers, people helping the vulnerable or for example seven babies born on Christmas Day.

On the other end of the scale, we sometimes have to report on the worst of the worst around this time of year.

Good or bad, June or December - any journalist worth their salt will cover the story.

It's what journalists have always done and I can't see that changing.

It is unfortunate there are people who don't understand news and would rather see 'bad' or 'negative' stories reported on after the Christmas break.

Trust me, when it's Christmas time a tragedy is the last job a journalist wants to be called out to.

But if we didn't cover it, we wouldn't be doing what we are here to do - report on news.

