OUR SAY: What is wrong with 'Happy Holidays'?

I WOULD have never expected to cause offence by wishing someone a 'Happy Holidays' but I guess that's the world we live in these days.

Yesterday I encountered this for the first time.

I never knew telling someone to have a joyful holiday period could be so controversial.

During the conversation, after my season's greetings, they exclaimed they are 'not a Muslim', they seemed quite offended and insisted I should say 'Merry Christmas'.

How strange.

Is this a result of people believing the world has become too politically correct?

Isn't this sort of thing the exact reason why our society has had a gutful of political correctness?

Because of people being offended by little things and insisting we do or say things a certain way.

When I say 'Happy Holidays' it's not to cause offence and it's not said to not not cause offence.

I think most of it comes down to my love for alliteration and it's a polite and kind thing to say at this time of year. So rather than wishing everyone reading this a Happy Holidays I hope everyone has had a...

Merry Christmas

Delightful Diwali

Happy Hanukkah

Remarkable Ramadan

Kind Kwanzaa

And of course, I hope you have a Happy New Year too!