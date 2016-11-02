Outrage over turtle surfing photo on Fraser Island

The image posted to Facebook, showing the men 'surfing' on the back of the beached turtle.

A GOLD Coast man has landed himself in hot water after posting a photo of himself and a friend 'surfing' a beached turtle on Fraser Island.

Ricky Rogers posted the photo to his Facebook account of himself posing with the animal - mistakenly referred to as a tortoise - while visiting the island yesterday.

"Surfed a tortoise on zee weekend.. gnarly duddddeeeee (sic)," the caption read.

The post was shared by another user - who wished to remain anonymous - with the incident also reported to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

"When your brain is the size of a peanut, your thought process is ridiculous. Share this around and let's see if we can get this fool a nice hefty fine.#fraserisland," his post read.

So far, the photo of Mr Rogers standing on top of a turtle has been shared more than 2400 times and has garnered more than 700 comments of mostly outraged people.

"Are people really that stupid," Nathan Douglas wrote on the post.

"This is appalling. Omg. So upset," Jeanie Nash also wrote.

It is unknown whether the turtle was alive or dead at the time of the photo.

"A few people including myself have reported them to EHP (Department of Environment and Heritage Protection). Will see what happens," the user wrote in his original post.

The EHP confirmed with the Fraser Coast Chronicle that the Department was investigating a complaint made in relation to the incident.

The user said he wasn't expecting the post to gain as much traction as it has, but shared the post to let others know of what the men were doing.

"I thought to share it because I'm big into conservation. It's...when people do stupid things with animals, and half the time they just get a slap on the wrist," he said.