Outrage on social media over Toblerone chocolate changes

TOBLERONE fans are outraged after makers of the popular treat quietly cut the size of the chocolate bar.

Toblerone-lovers all over the world have shared their outrage on the Toblerone Facebook page.

News.com.au reported that the makers of Toblerone Swiss chocolate bar cut the size by about 10 per cent of the product which will still retail at the exact same price.

Fans of the chocolate bar aren't satisfied by guarantees from manufacturer Mondelez International that it won't affect all its products, mainly just those sold in Britain, according to news.com.au.

The brand's Facebook page has been flooded with complaints along with disgust expressed through a range of memes.

The manufacturer has explained that the change was 'necessary' due to higher prices for ingredients.

Another theory the brand has tried to put to rest is suggestions Britain's vote to leave the European Union was to blame.

The chocolate bar will shrink from 170 grams to 150 grams in Britain, according to news.com.au.