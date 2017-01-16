Missing jet skier had drugs and explosives on board

UPDATE, MONDAY 7AM: A jet ski rider who spent a night out on the ocean with his dog will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month after allegedly being found with drugs and explosives.

Police and emergency services found the missing man and his dog Stubby after they failed to arrive at Lady Elliott Island on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Townsville man was riding a black and red See Doo and left Bundaberg Port bound for the island at about 2pm but failed to arrive.

A Queensland Police media spokesman confirmed the man was located by emergency services on Sunday in waters off the island, and upon searching his backpack, found a number of illegal items.

"The man is charged with a number of offences including two possessions of dangerous drugs, possession of utencils and possession of explosives," the spokesman said.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 9.

UPDATE, SUNDAY 7.35AM: Police and emergency services have found the missing jet ski rider and his dog.

The man was found by his activated EPIRB and his location was confirmed by aircraft involved in the search.

The pair have been collected by Police Vessel Conroy and will be taken back to Bundaberg.

EARLIER 3.55AM: A JETSKI rider is overdue in the waters off Bundaberg.

The man was travelling with a black and brown staffy dog who was wearing a life vest and goes by the name "Stubby".

Police were notified last night and have asked around nearby beaches but the jet ski has yet to be located.

Surface and air searches will begin this morning.