VIDEO: woman arrested in attempt to stop superboats

UPDATE NOON: ARRESTED protester and scientist Lee Carter showed no remorse as he was escorted by police off Scarness beach for his attempt to stop the Australian Offshore Superboats Race on Sunday morning.

The protesters were planning on having the event cancelled because of their concerns for the effects on marine wildlife.

Following the short protest, another Fraser Coast conservationist, Roger Currie, said there was no scientific evidence that the race caused boat strikes or serious harm to marine life.

SUPERBOATS PROTEST: Marine scientist and activist Lee Carter was also arrested for protesting the event, at Scarness beach on Sunday. Eliza Wheeler

"There's no data at the moment to show that, if we had data from Parks and Wildlife to show there has been significant strikes and mortalities in relation to the boat race, then they'd have a case to answer for," Mr Currie said.

"I think it casts a shadow on legitimate scientific conservation advocates… it's a shame to see these people trying to do media stunts to attract attention to an issues that may not be occurring."

Mr Currie said there was "no doubt" that the race had an impact on marine life, but added it was "only for a short time".

Minutes before his attest, Mr Carter said the weekend-long race was "an offence against the Nature Conservation Act".

"They're promoting a bureaucratic exercise… to run an illicit event," Mr Carter said.

"The water police should stop the races, not be harassing people on the beach."

EARLIER: TWO people attempting to protest the Offshore Superboat Championships were arrested at Scarness Beach on Sunday morning.

The pair, believed to be Lee Carter and Linda Hall, had planned to row into the exclusion zone in an attempt for organisers to cancel the race.

Their plan was not successful: they were arrested before their boat touched the water and the first race started on time at 11am.