TWO people were caught trespassing at Scarness Caravan Park.

Police issued a 23-year-old female and a 26-year-old male with infringement notices.

Each copped a $243 fine.

The pair were caught at the caravan park at 3.40am on Friday.

It is a timely reminder to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you see any suspicious activity in caravan parks.