Pair charged after illegal weapons found

AN 18-YEAR-old man and 37-year-old woman from Hervey Bay have been charged with possession of a credit card knife and an energy weapon device as a result of police searching a vehicle in Hervey Bay on January 7.

It will be alleged that when police conducted a search of the vehicle on January 7, police found a Taser in the car, and a credit card knife in a wallet.

It is believed that neither person held a weapons licence or were legally allowed possession of these items and were subsequently charged.

Both are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 2.